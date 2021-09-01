Six fire engines rush to blaze at White Lund Industrial Estate in Morecambe

Two fire engines were initially sent to the scene at around 4.25pm today (Wednesday, September 1).

Once at the scene, crews requested four more fire engines to help extinguish a pile of industrial waste that was well alight.

Two water jets are being used to extinguish the flames and residents have been advised to close their windows and doors.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "If you can see or smell the smoke, please close windows and doors."

There are not thought to be any injuries as a result of the fire.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking HERE.