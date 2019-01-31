Shine for Sian on the anniversary fun run

A special fun run is being held in Morecambe to celebrate the life of Sian Waterhouse and mark a year since she died.

Teenager Sian from Morecambe took her own life in 2018 and since then her parents, family and friends have organised a number of events to raise money for Lancashire MIND in her memory, raising tens of thousands of pounds.

The one mile sunset fun run/walk/skip/toddle is on Friday February 22 and all abilities are welcome, including families with prams, young, old, disabled.

It is not a race. The fun run starts at Morecambe’s clock tower headingtowards the Midland Hotel and back to the clock tower.

Registration is from 4.30pm at the clock tower, there will be a speech at 5.25pm and the run will start at 5.30pm

.All paying entrants will receive a pink balloon pin badge and children will get a Shine for Sian sticker.

Organisers are asking people to wear something pink (if you like) or your Shine for Sian t-shirts which can be bought from Trudi Downie at Ribbons & Roses on Lancaster Road, near little Asda, Morecambe.

Pre register on eventbrite. at https://www.facebook.com/2039773196058135/?ti=cl or pay on the day, £5 per person, family of four £10 ( donation for each additional child) under four free.

Proceeds go to Lancashire Mind.