Shakespeare comedy at The Dukes

Two top theatre companies presenting their own versions of a classic Shakespeare comedy and an influential novel visit The Dukes this spring.

Northern Broadsides make a welcome return to the Lancaster theatre from March 5-9 with Much Ado About Nothing and the city’s very own imitating the dog will perform Heart of Darkness from March 19-23.

Told in true Northern Broadsides style, this version of the romantic comedy Much Ado About Nothing is set just after World War Two as returning soldiers swap the battlefield for love, masked balls and much-needed laughter.

By contrast, Heart of Darkness is a new re-telling of Conrad’s classic, fusing live performance with digital technology.

It’s a tale of lies and brutal greed now re-located to a timeless Europe in a world which echoes Apocalypse Now.

What emerges is a tale for our time.

Tickets for each of these productions are priced £15.50 and £17.50/£14 and £16 concessions.

To book tickets for any of the new season events, ring The Dukes box office on 01524 598500 or visit www.dukes-lancaster.org.