Second Morecambe Music Festival will be ‘bigger and better’

Morecambe Music Festival returns to the town this year with a promise of bigger and better attractions.

The weekend-long music extravaganza will take place on Saturday July 14 and 15.

MORECAMBE MUSIC FESTIVAL: People enjoying music in the sun in the Morecambe Hotel beer garden. Photo by Mike Jackson.

Organiser and singer Stuart Michaels hopes the event will be match last year’s success after thousands visited the resort.

“It’s getting bigger and better, hopefully it will be as big as Lancaster and it will attract people from all over the world like Lancaster does,” said Stuart.

Last year Morecambe Music Festival took place in 17 venues across the town centre, Heysham, the West End, Bare and Westgate, with 51 acts performing.

This year the festival will take place in more than 25 venues over two days with nearly 200 acts.

The festival will cover modern music genres such as pop, rock, soul and jazz.

“I am going to have my work cut out but I love it, it’s my life I’ll never change it,” said Stuart, who won The Visitor’s Sunshine Award for entertainment in 2017.

“Morecambe is a beautiful town with so much potential to return to its glory days of the past and we have a duty to promote and help our home town in any way we can.”

Some of the venues on board include the Winter Gardens and the Midland Hotel in Morecambe, as well as the festival’s first cafe venue, Jo N Lees Cafe on Westgate.

Stuart and his festival committee team are also looking at possibly organising a bus to take visitors to the festival venues throughout the day.

If you are interested in sponsoring the event or would like to get involved then please email info@morecambemusicfestival.com. The event is not to be confused with the Morecambe Musical Festival which ran in the town from 1891 until 2004.