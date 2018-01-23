Second community forum to be held into poverty in Morecambe

A second Morecambe Community Open Meeting is being held on Monday January 29 at the Alhambra in Morecambe to discuss issues around poverty in the resort.

It follows a successful meeting last month, which was organised in light of an ITV programme focusing on child poverty in Morecambe.

The meeting – at 6pm for 7pm start – will focus on four main areas: economy, health and well-being (which may be split into further topics), education and youth, and the elderly and men over 30.

All are welcome to attend the event.