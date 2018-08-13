Seagull-proof bin bags to combat litter in Morecambe

A pilot scheme to stop seagulls leaving a trail of destruction on bin day got off the ground in central Morecambe with the issuing of up to 100 seagull-proof bin bags to residential properties and businesses.

Like many towns and cities, residents and businesses often find the household waste they have put out for collection falling victim to a seagull attack and ending up as litter on the street before refuse collectors can take it away.

In a bid to reduce the regular problem, Lancaster City Council has joined forces with Morecambe BID to fund a scheme which will invite a specially selected group householders and businesses owners in the Poulton area of Morecambe to take part in a seagull-proof sack pilot scheme.

The trial is aimed at properties which cannot accommodate the usual wheeled bins and still use bin bags provided by the council and a number of businesses in the Queen Street area of the town who use the council’s trade waste bin bag collection service.

The tough, durable woven plastic sacks will hold up to three bin bags and it is hoped that the results of the pilot will see a reduction in litter levels in the area.

During trial, participants will be asked to help collection crews by only placing bagged waste into the new seagull-proof bags and by ensuring that it will be easy to lift the bags out of the sack without needing to untie the handles.

Coun Brendan Hughes, Cabinet member for environmental services, said: “Many properties in Morecambe which don’t have room for wheelie bins have no other option than to use the orange bags we provide and put them out on the street. Once these are torn apart, the contents become easy prey for hungry seagulls and other scavengers and end up blowing away and making a mess on our streets which then needs to be dealt with by our street cleansing teams. “We are therefore hoping that the seagull proof sacks which area easy to store and will hold up to three full bin bags, will protect people’s waste help to keep out streets clean and tidy by reducing litter.”

John O’Neill, Manager of Morecambe BID, said: “Although seagulls are integral to the fabric of a seaside town, for many of those living and working there on a daily basis, they can be a genuine nuisance. Depriving seagulls and other scavengers of this fast-food option by using seagull-proof sacks is certainly a good start.”