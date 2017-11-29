Scouting For Girls meet Scouting For Ghosts

‘Elvis Ain’t Dead’ – at least according to the Scouting For Girls song.

But to find out for sure if the King has popped off this mortal coil, the top pop band can now call on their new ghostbusting friends from Lancaster.

Scouting For Girls met their almost-namesakes and paranormal team Scouting For Ghosts backstage at the Lancaster Christmas Lights switch-on on Sunday.

The ghost hunters even tried to recruit Roy, Greg and Pete from the chart-topping group for an overnight vigil in Morecambe Winter Gardens.

The London lads seemed a little spooked by the idea but Karen Doran from Scouting For Ghosts isn’t giving up.

“I’m working on it,” she said afterwards.

“We would make a massive thing of it – can Scouting For Girls stay the night with Scouting For Ghosts?”

When asked what it was like to meet the other SFG, lead singer Roy Stride said: “There was a chill in the air.”

Guitarist Greg Churchouse said: “They asked, do you want to come on a ghost hunt? Erm, no!”

And when told there are plenty of haunted buildings in our district to choose from, drummer Pete Ellard joked: “You should see our tour bus!”

Karen, though, said Scouting For Girls, whose other hits include ‘She’s So Lovely’, were gentlemen and it was a pleasure to meet them.

But she admitted that Scouting for Ghosts hadn’t actually named themselves after the band.

“I didn’t even know who they were,” she said. “I just thought it was a great name because we’re raising money for scouts!”

The meeting capped off a busy week for Scouting For Ghosts who presented cheques for £360 each to 35th Lancaster Scouts and 1st Lancaster Riverside Rainbows at the New Melbourne pub in Slyne after months of fundraising by staying overnight in spooky places.

They will continue to support both charities in 2018 and their first overnight stay of the new year is at the Winter Gardens on January 13.