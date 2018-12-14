Scottish folk band to perform at The Platform

Scottish folk band Shooglenifty bring their unique brand of Acid Croft music to The Platform in Morecambe on Friday (December 14.)

Shooglenifty are renowned for lighting up stages with joy and verve and now with the addition of new fiddler Eilidh Shaw, they are upping the ante.

Following a summer of festival appearances and a new album release, the Edinburgh-based Acid Croft pioneers will be showcasing some electric new tunes and a full-on set of old favourites.

Shooglenifty was formed in 1990 by musicians from the Scottish Highlands, Orkney and Edinburgh with the idea of fusing traditional and traditional-sounding melodies with the beats and basslines of a mixed bag of more contemporary influences. The band are as happy playing a small Highland village hall as they are on an outdoor festival stage playing to tens of thousands.

The Shoogles (as they are known to their fans) have promoted Scottish music all over the world for more than 25 years. Their eighth studio album, “Written In Water” was released in September 2018 as a joint project between the band and Rajasthani supergroup, Dhun Dhora, with whom the band have been playing since 2014.

The show at The Platform, which is suitable for ages 16+, starts at 8pm on Friday December 14.

Tickets cost £16 each and are available from Lancaster and Morecambe Visitor Information Centres, online at www.lancaster.gov.uk/platform or by calling the box office on 01524 582803.