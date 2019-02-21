Science show at The Platform

TV astronomer and author Mark Thompson will bring two of his family science shows to The Platform on Friday (February 22) with afternoon and evening performances.

First up at 2.30pm, Mark Thompson’s Spectacular Science Show which is aimed at ages six and over.

Audiences can explore the strange and magical properties of matter with fireballs, fire tornadoes and explosive chemical reactions.

His 7.30pm evening show, Mark Thompson’s Universe and Astronomy Science Show, is more suited to older children.

Tickets cost £8 full and £7 concession, or £25 for a family of four.

Call the box office on 01524 582803 for more details.