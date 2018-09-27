SCHOOL SPOTLIGHT: The Cathedral Catholic Primary School

The Cathedral Catholic Primary School is situated in the heart of Lancaster (Balmoral Road) next to the historic Lancaster Cathedral, with which the school shares close links.

The school is vibrant, welcoming and the winner of the Lancaster Guardian Primary School of the Year Award in 2018.

The school has 204 children on roll who, along with the dedicated staff and governors and led by their headteacher, Mrs Holt, share a common goal of enriching themselves and the lives of others, particularly those in need. They are proud to be a diverse community and the Catholic ethos of the school underpins and directs all that they strive to achieve.

In recognition of The Cathedral School’s unique welcome to all who pass through its doors, earlier this year, it became the first Lancaster primary school to achieve ‘School of Sanctuary’ status. This was a celebration of the work that the students and staff have done to foster an understanding of what it means to be seeking sanctuary and to extend a welcome to everyone as equal, valued members of the school community. It is a school that is proud to be a place of safety and inclusion for all.

The welcome offered by The Cathedral School does not end at its doors though. Pupils, their families and staff work together throughout the year to reach out to others in our area and to support national and international charities. Over the last academic year, the pupil charity committee raised over £1,000 to support those in need, as well as collecting food and toiletries to help families who are seeking asylum.

The diverse nature of The Cathedral School and the community that the school serves has also produced some fantastic cross business-community synergies.

This has fed throughout the school and parents have become more actively involved, resulting in a dynamic wrap around provision, which includes singing, sewing, dancing, sport, Eco- and craft clubs supported by the wider community.

The school benefits from the energy and commitment of their dedicated PTA who work tirelessly to involve parents and wider community groups in fundraising for the school, resulting in excess of £14000 last year which will be used to enhance provision for the pupils.

The school also celebrates high academic achievement and progress as shown in their most recent KS2 results, demonstrating the commitment of the staff in helping all pupils to achieve their full potential.

Visitors to the school always comment on the warmth of the welcome and the family feel of the school, as well as how very smart the children look, dressed in maroon and gold with tartan skirts for the girls.

If you would like the opportunity to visit this Primary School of the Year, join them at their open afternoon on October 17, 2pmto 5.30pm, or alternatively call Mrs Mills in the school office on 01524 64686 or email bursar@cathedral.lancs.sch.uk to make an appointment.