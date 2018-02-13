School Days: Scotforth St Paul’s, 1948/49

Ray Carr sent us this photo from Scotforth St Paul’s,Standard 2 Class 1948/9, along with the names he remembers.

Back row: Miss Milner, Raymond Carr, Derek Colman, Edward Mills, ?, Stanley Atkinson, ?, ?, John Brydon, ?, Michael Robinson, Alan Kenmure, headmaster Lawrence Todd. Third row: Irene Marsh, Anthea Brassington, Jean Thompson, Carole Cousins, Betty North, ?, ?, Jacqueline Brennand, ? Anne Heaton, Wendy McGregor. Second row: ?, ?, ?, Rosemary Schofield, Eileen Slinger, ?, Wendy Bilsborough, ?, Ann Byram, Joan Shackleton, ?, ?, June Ingleby. Front row: ?, Duncan Kitchin, Peter Stephenson, Stanley Blacktop, Bill Kitchen, Michael Whalley, David Potter, ?, ?, John Ray.