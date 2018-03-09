SCHOOL DAYS: Caton Primary School

Terry Ainsworth sent us this photo from Caton C of E School in 1955.

Derek Irving, Keith and Margaret Akrigg from Caton helped to name most of the pupils: Extreme Back Row: Miss Park (teacher), Back Row L-R: Peter Woof, Boswell, George Shuttleworth, A N Other, A N Other, William Middleton, Robert Hanson, Michael Fawcett, Terry Procter, Keith Akrigg, A N Other, A N Other, Middle Row L-R: Gloria Hodgson, Doris Bainbridge, Ann Parkinson, Caroline Phillips, Marjorie Knowles, Joyce McLouglin, A N Other, Elaine Teale, Kathleen Heywood, A N Other, Gail Walker, Eileen Quinn, A N Other, Front Row L-R: A N Other, Terry Peel, Michael Muncaster, Phillip Quinn, Chris Fisher, Raymond Townson.

* Send us your photos to guardian@jpress.co.uk