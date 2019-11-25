Scaffolder who fell 30ft from roof in Morecambe has been named

A scaffolder who fell from the roof of a building in Morecambe has been named.

Zac Strong, from Morecambe, is understood to have been working on the roof of the Masonic Hall building in Victoria Street when he fell at around 8.30am on Monday November 25.

The building in Victoria Street.

North West Ambulance Service said that Mr Strong, in his early 20s, suffered serious back and leg injuries and was airlifted to the Royal Preston Hospital.

His brother Caleb Strong wished him well on the Visitor’s Facebook page following the incident.

He said: “...your a fighter love you brother.”

We contacted Caleb but he did not wish to say anything further.

A scaffolding structure on the roof of the building in Victoria Street.

The North West Air Ambulance landed on the promenade close to the scene and paramedics also attended.

Police closed Victoria Street immediately after the incident.

It is understood Mr Strong was working on the roof of the Masonic Hall building, at a height of around 30ft.

Our pictures show a scaffolding structure around a chimney on the roof of the building.

The Air Ambulance in Morecambe

Broken scaffolding could also be seen on the street in front of the building, which is occupied on the ground floor by the Farrell Heyworth Estate Agency.

