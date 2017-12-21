Santa Claus spotted in Morecambe

Is it a bird, is it a plane – no it’s Santa on a crane!

Father Christmas swapped his sleigh for a 40 metre high crane on Monday morning as he waved happily to children on the promenade.

MORECAMBE 18-12-17 Cihan Oktem director and project manager, dressed as Santa, climbs the hugh crane on Stainton Bespoke Homes development, The Broadway, Morecambe, which are due to be finished January 2019.

Cihan Oktem, aka Santa Claus, donned the red suit to climb the crane from the Broadway site in Morecambe.

Local developers, MH Stainton Ltd, who are building 50 luxury apartments at the former Broadway Hotel, wanted to showcase their festive spirit to the public.

Mr Oktem, project manager, was chosen to climb the crane and light the Christmas tree at the top.

“This is our way of showing people what we are doing here, we are investing in Morecambe,” said Margaret Hunter, sales advisor at MH Stainton Ltd.

There will be 40 two-bedroom, eight three-bedroom and two one-bedroom apartments in the modern tower block, a striking white-rendered and glass building on the corner of Broadway and Marine Road East.

“We have eight reserved apartments so far and around 768 people have registered an interest in the development,” said Maragret.

The development is expected to be completed by January 2019.

The Broadway Hotel, built in the 1930s, was demolished in 2014.

The new development was given planning permission in November 2016.

MH Stainton bought the Broadway site off McCarthy and Stone in 2016.

Formed in 1999, the firm previously redeveloped the former Elms Hotel in Bare into The Elms, 48 apartments for the over 55s.