Santa Claus is coming to Lancaster this weekend!

Santa Claus is taking a trip all the way from the North Pole to Marketgate Shopping Centre to meet and greet shoppers and have breakfast with one lucky winner tomorrow, Saturday December 15.

The lucky winner will be having Breakfast with Santa at Casa Rastelli’s at 10am.

Santa will continue to roam the shopping centre greeting shoppers until 2pm. All participating shoppers who posted their letters to Santa through the post box at the centre will get a special response from Santa himself before Christmas.

Sarah Harrison, Marketgate Shopping Centre’s centre manager, said: “We’re very excited to reward shoppers for participating in Santa’s Post Box through the Breakfast with Santa competition and spread the Christmas spirit at the centre with the presence of Santa throughout the day.”

For more information, please visit the website: www.marketgatelancaster.co.uk. ‘Like’ us on Facebook: Marketgate Lancaster or ‘Follow us on ‘Twitter’ @MarketGateLancs