Sandal 19-17 Kirkby Lonsdale

Kirkby Lonsdale travelled to Sandal with some optimism of a victory on Saturday but after a promising start had to settle for a losing bonus point.

Skipper Ben Walker picked up the ball from a ruck and scored just three minutes in after an impressive Tyran Fagan run, but when Kirkby lost the ball Sandal went the length of the field to score in the left corner to make it 5-5 at the end of the first quarter. Kirkby had several chances to retake the lead but there were too many errors in their game and a wayward pass put Sandal in for their second try this time under the posts, the tap over conversion making it 12 – 5 at half time.

In the second half, Dave Maka dropped the Sandal kick off giving the home side possession with an attacking scrum and it resulted in the hosts extending their lead to 19-5 with another converted try.

Kirkby then hit back when Matthew Bargh and Harry Huddleston combined to put Huddleston in in the left corner to make it 19-10 with 10 minutes to play.

Kirkby piled on the pressure going into injury time, with eight Alex Rogers going over behind the posts, the conversion was drop kicked by Tom Pickthall to make the final score 19 – 17.