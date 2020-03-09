Safety checks to be carried out on gravestones at Overton churchyard

An inspection of graves is to be carried out at Overton St Helen’s churchyard.

The health and safety inspection begins on Monday March 30, and could lead to some memorial headstones being laid down on the grave, if they are deemed to be unsafe.

In other cases, yellow ‘danger’ warning tape will be fixed to the headstone, accompanied by a safety inspection notice.

Families of the deceased are responsible for the memorials and will have to make arrangements with a stonemason to make them safe.

Families who have pebbles or chippings around memorials may be contacted to ask for them to be removed if they are causing a safety hazard.

Any families of deceased should contact church warden Chris Mashiter on 07795 112487 or Rev Lorraine Moffat at the vicarage to provide their contact details, so that they can be contacted if their memorial is found to be unsafe.