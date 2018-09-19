Sadness as Lancaster care home set to close before Christmas

Residents at a care home in Halton are being forced to find somewhere else to live before Christmas after its operator decided to close it.

Caring Homes Ltd has announced it will close St Wilfrid’s Care Home in Foundry Lane before the Christmas period, and said it was working closely with residents, families, staff and Lancaster City Council to find alternative accommodation.

The company said the home will remain open until all residents have found a suitable place to live.

A spokesperson for Caring Homes said: “After very careful consideration, we have taken the difficult decision to close the home. Our absolute priority over the coming weeks is to work very closely with residents, families and Lancaster City Council to find the right new home to meet each individual’s needs. We are also consulting closely with our staff team and will make sure they are fully supported during this time.

“Nothing is more important to us than the wellbeing of our residents and staff and we will support them throughout this transition period.”

One family member of a current resident said that the situation was “very sad” as residents had built up relationships with staff and vice versa.

The family member said they were looking for alternative accommodation but there were currently no beds available in the local area.