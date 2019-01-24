Rozi Plain performs at More Music in Morecambe

Rozi Plain is performing at More Music in Morecambe on February 2 as part of Independent Venue Week 2019.

Almost constantly on tour, Rozi has taken her live show on the road countless times around Europe, the UK and the USA, in partnership with alt-folk luminaries from Devendra Banhart to James Yorkston and The Pictish Trail.

Rozi is set to release her new album What a Boost in April this year.

What A Boost is led by new song Symmetrical, full of the intriguing word-play and the sort of melodies audiences have come to love in Rozi’s writing.

Rozi will be supported by Dog Daisies, an indie-country-garage-pop band from Lancaster.

Tickets cost £10 in advance/ £12 on the door and are available by calling 01524 831997.