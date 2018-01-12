Royal Lancaster Infirmary ward reopened after flu outbreak

A ward at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary which was closed following an outbreak of influenza has been reopened.

Ward 20 was closed to admissions on Friday, with visitors advised only to visit if they had to.

But the trust which runs the RLI has confirmed that the ward is now open again.

Flu can be highly infectious and can spread rapidly in closed environments such as hospitals, schools and care homes.

It’s not too late for members of the public to receive their flu vaccination. Please check with your local GP or pharmacy for further information.

Find out more about flu at http://www.nhs.uk/conditions/Flu/Pages/Introduction.aspx