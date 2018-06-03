Royal birthday appointment for Morecambe soldier

Former Morecambe High School student Sgt Alex Doolan was a guest at Buckingham Palace for the 70th birthday party of Prince Charles .

Alex, 26, was among several from the Queen’s Dragoon Guards to be invited, as Prince Charles is head of the regiment.

Alex Doolan at Prince Charles' 70th birthday party.

It was the first public engagement of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – as a married couple.

Alex’s mum Jayne said: “It was a great honour to be asked, we are very proud of him.”

Alex grew up in Morecambe and went to Morecambe High School.

He joined the army at the age of 16, and was promoted to sergeant within 10 years, the youngest ever in his regiment to be made a sergeant.