Morecambe’s RNLI Lifeboat station has received a cash boost thanks to a local rotary club.

Following an illustrated talk, describing the work of Morecambe’s RNLI lifeboat crew, given by volunteer Deputy Launching Authority Colin Midwinter, the members of Lancaster Loyne Rotary Club donated £131.

The funds were raised from the proceeds of a raffle on the night and will go towards the work at the station. Morecambe Lifeboat Station has been operating since 1966.