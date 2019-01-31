Rock out at The Platform with Voodoo Room

Voodoo Room celebrates the music of Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton and Cream live at The Platform in Morecambe on Saturday, February 9.

The high energy ‘power trio’ present a night of live blues rock music, featuring three of the UK’s finest musicians.

Between them, the trio have worked with the likes of Steve Winwood, Massive Attack, Arthur Brown, Fish, Thunder and Lulu to name a few.

The band pays tribute to three of the most iconic blues rock acts of all time, performing songs such as Hendrix’s ‘Voodoo Child’, and Cream’s ‘I Feel Free’.

The show at The Platform, starts at 8pm and tickets priced £16 are available from 01524 582803.