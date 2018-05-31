Robocobra Quartet perform at The Storey

Belfast bred Robocobra Quartet perform live at The Storey in Lancaster on Saturday, June 2 at 7.30pm.

Mining influence from jazz, hardcore and contemporary classical music, Robocobra Quartet sound like little else.

Originally formed at the Sonic Arts Research Centre in Belfast, Northern Ireland, the group operate as an expanding, contracting and ever-changing collective.

The group improvise not only musically but also in their conduct – engineering their own recordings and performing in venues as varied as jazz festivals, the back room of a pizza parlour and in-store at Rough Trade Records.

Tickets cost £9 from More Music on 01524 831997.