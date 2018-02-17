RNLI rescue 'intoxicated' man from sea

A man has been rescued from the sea off the Lancashire coast.

Coastguard crews and police requested help from the RNLI after being called out at 2am on Saturday to reports of a man in the water near Morecambe.

The man had dialled for help from his phone and was said to be in a 'low mood'.

An RNLI spokesman said: "Within 10 minutes of the request, the inshore rescue hovercraft was launched onto the ebbing tide; while more crew members remained on standby with the inshore lifeboat, in case they were needed to assist in a search.

"The man, who was described as being heavily intoxicated by alcohol, made his own way to shore as the hovercraft arrived on scene; where he was taken into police custody, before being transferred to hospital, suffering from cold.

"Both rescue craft were then stood down and returned to station."