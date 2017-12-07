Riversiders are on a revenge mission

Garstang boss Lee Baker doesn’t expect to provide much of a team talk when his players return to the Riverside on Saturday.

Seven days on from their win at Whitehaven, the Riversiders host Haslingden St Mary’s this weekend (2pm).

Saturday’s visitors are one of only two teams to defeat Garstang this season, having beaten them 3-0 on the opening day.

Since then both sides’ fortunes have contrasted greatly with Garstang second in the West Lancashire League Premier Division and Haslingden at the foot of the table Indeed, since the opening day, the Riversiders have only lost once in 18 league and cup games while Haslingden have only picked up four points from their last 33.

While it is a match where Baker’s players will be heavy favourites to claim three points, the manager believes his players are focusing on righting what went wrong back in August.

“We owe them one; the lads said that on the way back from Whitehaven,” Baker admitted.

“That game and the result doesn’t sit well with the lads who played, even though it was a bit of a weird day because we had a mixed team out and we came a bit of a cropper really.

“Haslingden were miles better than us on the day but it was a game where we learned so much about ourselves.

“We lost by three goals and that doesn’t look good but, to go on the run that we’ve had is testament to the players and the squad.

“I’m pretty sure the lads will be up for it; when they turn up on Saturday, I shouldn’t have to remind them about that result.

“In fact, I shouldn’t have to say too much to them at all really.”

Alan Coar, two, and Jonny Hothersall scored the goals in the 3-0 win at Whitehaven.

Slyne-with-Hest picked up a point away at Tempest United following their 2-2 draw.

Callum Moore opened the scoring on 22 minutes but Tempest hit back with two goals in three minutes from Chris Farnworth and Nathan Monson.

Will Fraser-Gray struck with 15 minutes to go to earn the visitors a share of the spoils.

Slyne, sixth, host leaders Blackpool Wren Rovers at Bottomdale Road on Saturday.