Ripley youngster Ethan wins scoring award

A Ripley St Thomas pupil was presented with the Lancashire ACO Young Scorers Distinction Award at BACEE Social and Association Club in Preston last Wednesday evening (March 27).

Ethan Packard, 14, has been scoring for Morecambe Cricket Club’s first team for three years and was observed last season by a member of the ACO.

He also undertook a training course in Bolton which resulted in Ethan gaining a Level 1 award in scoring.

Ethan is a season ticket holder for Lancashire County Cricket Club and was lucky enough to spend a day with Chris Rimmer, the first team Lancashire scorer, at Old Trafford during the match Lancashire and Birmingham last year.

This was a fantastic opportunity for Ethan to observe scoring using technology at the highest level of cricket.

Ethan is looking forward to the new cricket season which starts on April 20 when Morecambe CC play against Fylde CC.