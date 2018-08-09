Review: Wind in the Willows at Lancaster Castle

Attic Door’s new production of The Wind in the Willows was a delight - guaranteed fun for all the family.

Lee Cooper-Muir embodied the manic petrol head Toad, pulling some truly inspired faces, while Matthew Khan made an affable, gentlemanly Ratty and Emma Nixon an endearingly bashful Mole.

There was a much needed parental figure to the little band with Ruth Gregson’s Badger and Anton O’Reilly completed the cast as the oily, gleefully wicked Chief Weasel and a grotesque buffoon of a magistrate.

All characters were well costumed with good make-up, meaning the audience could recognise them instantly.

Audience participation is a key feature of Attic Door’s shows, and it was used to great effect here. We were invited to sing along with our leads, as well as help save Toad Hall.

It’s experiences like this that can really encourage an early love of theatre.

This show was a fabulous holiday treat.

By Rachael Eyre