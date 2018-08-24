Respected Lancaster estate agents join forces

Two respected Lancaster estate agents with national connections have joined forces.

Northwood Lettings and Fisher Wrathall Sales will now operate from 22 Market Street, the current offices of Fisher Wrathall.

The pair will run under the ownership and management of Mark Chenery, the current owner and manager of Northwood’s Lancaster branch.

Mr Chenery believes the move will be of great benefit to the local area and both companies’ clients.

He said: “It is a very exciting and privileged moment to be part of the coming together of two renowned agents. Our clients will definitely benefit from the increased skill set of two incredibly experienced teams becoming one, as well as an increase in exposure and resources.”

Fisher Wrathall and Northwood estate agents will look to combine their extensive experience of dealing with a wide range of property types, whilst striving to continue offering quality client service.

Northwood’s national connections will also provide a huge benefit, with more than 85 offices across the country spanning from the north east coast of Scotland in Aberdeen to Cornwall on the south west coast of England.

Fisher Wrathall’s commercial set-up will continue operating from 82 Penny Street and will remain under the current ownership of Michael and Jenny Fisher, lead and managed by Michael Fisher.

Mr Fisher, partner at Fisher Wrathall, said: “It has never been more important to move with the times, which in 2018, means having day to day operational support and outstanding marketing tools. This can now only be achieved by being part of a larger organisation. This is the way forward to bring maximum benefit to our clients. Going forward we will be locally respected and nationally connected.”