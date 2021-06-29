Rescue from River Lune weir by Morecambe lifeboat

The inshore rescue lifeboat (ILB) launched from Snatchems.

The lifeboat crew made their way up to the weir, while the inshore rescue hovercraft was on stand by to provide back up further down the river.

The RNLI volunteers helped the casualty to the shore alongside two fire and rescue personnel who were assisting the rescue.

Her Majesty's Coastguard requested help from the lifeboat at 10.48am on Thursday, June 24.

As we approach holiday season we would like to remind everyone: If you see someone in trouble in the water, call for help and tell the call handler someone is in trouble in the water.

If you are at the coast using a mobile phone, call 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard. Once you have called for help:

• stay at a safe distance and do not enter the water

• encourage them to float on their back

• look for anything you can throw to help them float, eg public rescue equipment (such as a lifering)