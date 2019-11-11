Wreaths are laid on the cenotaph on Remembrance Day.

Remembrance Day: Our photographs of the memorial service and procession in Morecambe

Thousands of people across the Morecambe and Lancaster district gathered on Remembrance Sunday to remember the war dead.

People gathered at the cenotaph in Morecambe and there was a service of remembrance at the war memorial in Carnforth.

Two minutes silence was held at the cenotaph in Morecambe.

Remembrance Day in Morecambe

Morecambe Band took part in the procession along the promenade to the cenotaph.

Remembrance day in Morecambe

The procession wound its way along the promenade to the cenotaph.

Remembrance Day in Morecambe

Flag bearers at the cenotaph in Morecambe.

Remembrance Day in Morecambe

