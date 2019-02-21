Record-breaking performance by stage schools

Stagecoach Performing Arts Lancaster helped to successfully set a new Guinness World Record.

As part of Stagecoach’s 30-year anniversary celebrations, students from Stagecoach Lancaster participated in an internationally choreographed event last summer. Lancaster joined up with schools nationwide and abroad, including Germany and Canada, to stage Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Junior.

Independent adjudicators have now verified all the submissions from across the network and confirmed that 73 school performances have secured a new Guinness World Record for ‘the largest number of simultaneous performances of one show’.

Bev Voortman, Principal of Stagecoach Lancaster, said: “The students are thrilled to receive this news, given the work and preparation that went into masterminding this.”