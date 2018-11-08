Record 48,000 enjoy Lancaster's dazzling festival of light

Record crowds in the region of 48,000 descended on Lancaster at the weekend to enjoy this year’s two -night festival of light, music, art and fireworks in the city.

This popular event –now in its sixth year – once again saw Lancaster’s streets, gardens and heritage buildings transformed through live performances, interactive illuminated artworks and contemplative installations.

Fireworks light up the Lancaster night sky

Local, national and international artists and performers drew inspiration from this year’s WW1 centenary anniversary and the theme of Home, and what it meant to them.

Saturday daytime offered a programme of family-friendly craft workshops, after which the festival finale – the annual Fireworks Spectacular – was launched from the grounds of Lancaster Castle, attracting thousands from across the district to view the dazzling display.

The event was hosted by Lancaster Arts City, Lancaster City Council and Lancaster BID.

Coun Darren Clifford, Cabinet member with responsibility for leisure, culture and tourism, said: “This year’s Light Up Lancaster event continues to grow in size and reputation as one of the most popular Light Festivals across the North of England.

Light installations at Light Up Lancaster

“This must-see festival is a highlight in Lancaster’s annual calendar and provides a significant boost to the local visitor economy.”

Rachael Wilkinson, Lancaster BID manager, said: “The city centre was bustling with both locals and visitors to the city and I was delighted to hear the positive feedback from businesses saying how busy they were over the weekend as a result of the weekend’s spectacular offer.”

Dr Anna Mackenzie, Deputy Head of Events at Lancaster University, said: “Lancaster University is proud to have been a full partner in Light up Lancaster for the first time.

If you attended any of the Light Up Lancaster events and would like to offer your feedback, you can complete an online survey at www.lightuplancaster.co.uk/feedback. Everyone completing the survey will have the chance to be entered into a prize draw to win Love2Shop vouchers worth £100.

Enjoying the light show

Market Square

Light up Lancaster