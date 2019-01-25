Recipe: Roasted chicken breast with potato terrine, charred corn and roasted pepper salsa

Tony May, head chef of Mr Fred’s at Stanley House Hotel and Spa, shares his recipe for poached and roasted chicken breast, sweetcorn purée, potato terrine, charred corn and roasted pepper salsa.
INGREDIENTS
4 chicken breasts – trimmed
For the terrine (can be made up to two days in advance)
1kg potatoes – washed, peeled and thinly sliced
100g butter – melted
1 clove garlic - finely chopped
1 sprig thyme – picked
Salsa
1 corn on the cob – blanched
1 red pepper
1 onion – peeled and chopped finely
1 lime – juiced and zested
1tblsp chopped coriander
50ml rapeseed oil
Sweetcorn Puree
1 tin sweetcorn – drained
100ml whipping cream
METHOD
For the chicken
Gently fry in a little oil until golden and place into the oven at 160 degrees Celsius until cooked
Keep warm
For the terrine
Melt the butter with the thyme and garlic
Pour on to the sliced potato and mix well
Season and pack into a terrine mould or other suitable container lined with greaseproof paper
Place into a pre-heated oven
at 160 degrees Celsius for approximately 1 hour or until cooked through
Place on to a cooling wire and cool down with a weight on top
When cold cut into suitable sized pieces
In a non-stick frying pan, place the sliced potato presentation side down and colour until golden brown
Keep warm
For the salsa
Char the sweetcorn over a flame until dark but not burnt
Cut the corn until the kernels are loose and reserve
Char the pepper over a flame and peel carefully.
Leave to cool
Finely dice the pepper and mix all the ingredients together, season to taste and reserve
For the sweetcorn puree
Bring the corn and cream to the boil and simmer until the cream has reduced a little
Place into a food processor and liquidise until smooth
Season and reserve
TO FINISH
Bring the puree back to temperature and spoon on to a plate. Add the terrine and the chicken which has been cut in half. Spoon over the salsa, sprinkle with herbs and serve at once