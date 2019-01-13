Recipe: Hot and sour tofu broth with bamboo shoots and rice noodles

Executive chef at Stanley House Hotel and Spa, Steve Williams, shares his recipe for a vegetarian main of hot and sour tofu broth with bamboo shoots and rice noodles.
INGREDIENTS
For the hot and sour paste
2 garlic cloves – peeled and chopped
2 red chillies – chopped
40g root ginger – peeled and chopped
4tbls rice wine vinegar
25g honey
2tblsp sesame oil
1 lemon grass spear
20g coriander stalks
For the vegetable stock
2 onion – peeled and chopped
2 leek – peeled, washed, and chopped
3 sticks celery – washed and chopped
2 carrots – washed, peeled and chopped
2 cloves garlic – peeled and chopped
1 bay leaves
3 star anise
6 white peppercorns - crushed
6 pink peppercorns - crushed
5g coriander
10 coriander seeds
10g parsley
125ml white wine
1/2 litre water
To finish
3/4 litre vegetable stock
4 bamboo shoots – sliced
25g sliced red peppers
25g sliced red onions
75g shitake mushrooms – de-stalked and sliced
75g shimeji mushrooms
225g tofu – diced into 1cm cubes
125g rice flour noodles – blanched
4 baby sweetcorn – blanched and chopped
1tbsp chopped coriander
1 bunch spring onions – chopped
METHOD
For the hot and sour paste
Place all the ingredients into a food blender
Liquidise to a smooth paste
Reserve
For the vegetable stock
Place all ingredients except herbs and wine into a suitably sized stainless-steel pan
Add the water and bring to the boil
Add the wine and bring back to the boil
Take off the heat and add the soft herbs
Leave to cool down and infuse for at least 24 hours
TO FINISH
In a frying pan, fry the tofu until golden and reserve
In a suitable sized pan, heat the sesame oil and lightly brown the mushrooms, peppers and onions
Add the paste and lightly fry for one minute
Add the bamboo shoots and vinegar and boil for one minute
Add the stock and bring back to the boil
Simmer for 10 minutes to infuse the flavours
Add the noodles, tofu, chopped coriander and the sweetcorn, and bring back to the boil
Strain the stock from the solids and then divide the solids evenly between the bowls
Pour over the stock, garnish with the spring onions and dribble a little extra sesame oil over
Season to your taste and serve at once
Note: You can add or take away the chilli and vinegar to suit your taste