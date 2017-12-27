Reason why Lancaster suffered a power cut

Thousands of homes were temporarily without power over the festive period.

Around 800 homes in Burrowbeck, Caton were plunged into darkness at 7am on Tuesday December 26.

Engineers from Electricity Northwest (ENW) repaired the fault by switching homeowners to a neighbouring circuit.

This then caused a fault in Lancaster, with 1,760 homes losing power at 8.17am.

Power was quickly resorted at 8.20am and at 9.20am in Burrowbeck.

Later on at 5.10pm a cable fault caused another outage to 5,419 homes in Lancaster. Power came back on within ten minutes, say ENW.