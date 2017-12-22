Read leaves the Lane after chance to be a professional

Morecambe Cricket Club paceman Eddy Read has moved on to pastures new.

The key member of the 2015 title-winning side has secured himself a role as a professional next summer, making the move to East Lancs CC in the Lancashire League.

Also a handy batsman Read has been an important figure at Woodhill Lane since his move from Settle, where he had spent eight seasons.

In his three years with Morecambe he took 183 wickets with a best of 7-60 and scored 893 runs.

Read has also represented minor counties club Cumberland on the back of his impressive league form.

Morecambe will be looking to kick on in 2018 having come through a transitional campaign last summer, Ryan Pearson taking over as captain after Josh Dixon departed for eventual Northern Premier League champions Netherfield.