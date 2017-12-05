Rallying: Class win for Wolff and Twiname at Grizedale

Saturday saw the 30th running of the annual Grizedale Stages Rally, ogranised by Furness and District Motor Club.

Local interest was via Ashley Hodge (Bentham) and Christian Parker (Morecambe), seeded at 17 in a Mitsubishi Evo5 they were forced to retire at SS4.

Tom Woodburn (Bare) – first time navigating for Stephen McCann (Ireland) in a Ford Fiesta S2000, was seeded at 21 and finished eighth overall, while Heysham’s Mike Wolff/Mark Twiname in their HG Vehicles/Builders Supply/C&C Fabrications/BayMix/MRF Tyres-supported BMW finished 16th and first in their class.

Furness Motor Club had managed to obtain a brand new forest for this event – titled ‘Chapel House’, this two-miles of forest track was over Simpson Ground near Newby Bridge.

Organisers utilised the Windermere Ferry to transport the cars and crews across the lake and easy access to Grizedale Forest, saving unnecessary road mileage.

Two stages were in the fabled Grizedale complex, both of more than 15, tortuous, technical miles of the gravel tracks.

Crews then headed for the final two special stages in Dunnerdale Forest and completed the compact rally, totalling 67 road miles and 40 stage miles.

The Wolff/Twiname ‘Beemer’ had two uncharacteristic mishaps – the unluckiest being a brush with a log pile on SS4, fortunately the crew escaped with only modified rear corner bodywork.

A total of 49 crews were classed as finishers while 21 crews were listed as retired on this popular rally.

Report: GMS