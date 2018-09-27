Raised voices at ‘Big Sing’ concert at The Platform

Community choirs will come together to perform at the fourth ‘Big Sing’ in Morecambe.

This local gathering of choirs has helped people find choirs they didn’t know exist with some joining choirs as a result, said a member of Gathered Voices choir from Morecambe.

Each choir performs for about 12 minutes and combines in a previously rehearsed song at the end.

For community choirs, this is a great experience. For some choirs, performing on the stage at The Platform has helped their confidence.

There are various genres and each year has some kind of ‘first. Next year a Gilbert and Sullivan group will be joining the choirs including Gathered Voices, who meet at the Salvation Army on Balmoral Road every Monday between 1.30pm and 3pm.

There may need to be an afternoon Big Sing as there are now 18 groups who have participated. This year there is a choir from Hornby who are one-year-old and there are three other choirs who have been organised since The Big Sing started.The Big Sing is at Morecambe’s Platform venue on Wednesday, October 10 at 7pm.

Gathered Voices are holding an informal free concert on Monday, October 8 at the Salvation Army on Balmoral Road between 1.30-3pm.