Punk music night will help Lancaster neuro charity

A cheeky sense of humour shines through Graham’s stories about his days as a drummer in punk rock bands.

His passion for his vinyl collection and love of music is respite from the daily pain, memory and mobility problems he has following his brain haemorrhage and subsequent stroke.

He says the classes he attends at Neuro DropIn are “great ..the people I meet are nice”.

Married to his soul mate Sandie for 30 years, the couple share three children, five grandchildren and a love of making the best of life.

A ‘normal’ night for them these days usually involves den building at home with the grandkids.

Graham’s determination to raise funds and awareness of Neuro DropIn – “the most worthy cause I know” – is fully supported by Sandie who helps him prep for his fundraiser Punk Not Profit which this year will once again benefit Neuro DropIn.

Sandie said: “Graham feels connected organising the bands, part of things, excited.

“I prompt him so he doesn’t forget to do stuff.”

This year the event will host six live bands and take place at Trimpell Club on September 29 starting at 7pm.

Tickets cost just £5 and are available on the door on the night. More information, at Punk Not Profit at https://www.facebook.com/events/272298706928683/