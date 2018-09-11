Psychic Sally appears at Lancaster Grand

TV psychic Sally Morgan takes to the road for a 10th consecutive year to bring her afterlife insights to audiences in Lancaster.

Currently starring in Channel 5’s Celebrity Big Brother 2018, Sally brings the dead to life with her trademark sense of fun and intrigue in an interactive stage show.

Sally’s theatre shows were the subject of Sky Living’s television series Psychic Sally: On The Road, which followed her gruelling tour schedule showcasing her ability to speak with people beyond the grave. She has also appeared on ITV2’s Sally Morgan: Star Psychic and Sky Bio’s The Psychic Life of Sally Morgan.

Tickets are priced £25 for Sally’s show at Lancaster Grand Theatre on Tuesday, November 6.

For more details telephone: 01524 64695.