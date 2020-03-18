Prisoner charged with death of Morecambe man at Lancaster Farms

A man has been charged by detectives investigating the death of a fellow inmate at Lancaster Farms.

Police were called around 6.15pm on June 23, 2019, to reports a 39-year-old man had suffered a serious head injury at HMP Lancaster Farms.

The man, later named as Richard Hamill, from Morecambe, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment but sadly died on June 28.

A man had earlier been arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with the incident and released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A Home Office post mortem has since established Mr Hamill died from a bleed on the brain.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Joshua Kettle, 29, of no fixed address, has today (Wednesday, March 18) been arrested and charged with manslaughter.

He has been remanded to appear at Preston Magistrates' Court tomorrow (Thursday, March 19).

In a tribute, Mr Hamill's mum, Anne Getty, said: "The death of Ricky has had a massive impact on our family and his children.

"He is sorely missed by us all.

"He was a loveable rogue and would help anyone. Since his death people I don't know have told me that he would happily help them.

"I miss him like crazy and speak to his pictures everyday."