Prince’s Trust volunteers give Morecambe community centre a facelift

The latest team of young people taking part in the Prince’s Trust Team Programme have been revamping Stanley’s Youth and Community Centre in Morecambe.

The Morecambe Prince’s Trust Team 47 are currently doing a 12-week course to help improve their future prospects.

The course, which is run by Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, aims to build people’s confidence and develop other skills by doing various activities such as going on a residential experience, completing training assessments and completing a community project to help out the local community.

The team chose to do their community project at Stanley’s because is a vital part of the community in Morecambe and helps many of the residents that live in the local area in various different ways.

Stanley’s relies heavily on the generosity of local people and volunteers to make sure that they can offer the services they provide.

This is the main reason why the team decided to choose this as their project.

The work the team will carry out includes painting the kitchen, bathroom and shower areas, in addition to designing a mural to brighten the place up.

In order to fundraise for this work, the team did a bag pack at Morrisons in Morecambe and raised more than £400 thanks to the generosity of the shoppers.

Robyn Thomas, centre manager of Stanley’s, said: “The team are amazing! They are well prepared and enthusiastic and we have faith in them to complete the task to a high standard.”

Chris McQueen a youth and community work student from the University of Cumbria who is on placement with the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “I was very impressed with the empathy shown by the team when choosing their Community Project. They understood the community reliance on Stanley’s’ services and wanted to help in any way they could.”

Sophie Gilmore, one of the members of Morecambe team 47, said: “I was very happy that we agreed to help Stanley’s as our community project because I like painting and designing and I like the idea of helping out at a project that will benefit everyone.”

The team will be hosting a handing over ceremony on Friday from 1pm to 2.30pm. Everyone is welcome to go and have a look at the completed work and to listen to the young people’s experiences. Refreshments will be provided.

For more information about the course and the project please contact team leader Charlie on 07900 268708 or by email at PTMorecambe@lancsfirerescue.org.uk