Power stations and uni hold science day

Young scientists and engineers will get a chance to try out cutting edge experiments as Heysham Power Stations and Lancaster University stage the latest science and engineering event at the sites’ visitor centre.

The event on Saturday March 16 from 10am until 2pm will be held at the power stations’ visitor centre, and will see the university stage a number of hands-on experiments and workshops.

Last year more than 400 people tried hands-on experiments and activities such as Virtual reality kits, designing a reactor and plant science.

Sarah Marshall, visitor centre co-ordinator, said: “We really enjoy these events as it gives us a chance to meet people who may not have been to the centre before.

“The timing coincides with the end of British Science week and we will be showing off science in all its forms and hopefully inspire the engineers and scientists of the future

“Thanks again to Lancaster University for their on-going support, the outreach team always provide great workshops and activities.

“During the day we will have a variety of experiments, competitions, prizes, giveaways and a chance to take part in our sunflower selfie competition to win science kits”.

To find out more about the event contact the visitor centre team at heyshamvisitorcentre@edf-energy.com.