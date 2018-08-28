Power cut in Morecambe caused by damage to cable

Residents of East Street in Morecambe were hit by a power cut on Bank Holiday Monday.

Electricity North West said the fault first went off at 5.37am on Monday morning until 6.08am when they were able to restore electricity remotely and then all customers went back off later that evening which they then attended to investigate further.

The multiple power cuts occur when there is damage to a cable that can cause intermittent faults.

Electricity North West were quickly able to find the source and the customer remains off until they can gain access to their property.

A spokesperson for Electricity North West, said: “A cable fault caused the loss of power to 171 customers on East Street in Morecambe on Monday evening at 8.11pm.

“Engineers arrived onsite to repair the fault and power was restored to 170 customers by 10.36pm.

“The source of the cable fault was linked to a single property and this customer remains off whilst we await access to their property to carry out further repairs later today.

“If any customers would like any further information they can contact us on the free national number 105 or on Twitter @ElectricityNW.”

“We’re not anticipating any other customers to be affected during to the additional repair to the individual property later today.”