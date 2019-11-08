Power cut hits 535 properties in Morecambe - this is when electricity will be restored

Residents in Morecambe are waking this morning to a power cut which is affecting 535 properties in the area.

Electricity North West said the 535 properties are currently without power in the LA3 postcode area.

The power cut was first reported at 7.10am this morning (November 8, 2019) and is expected to be restored by 9.30am.

A spokesman for Electricity North West said: "Apologies we are aware a #powercut in #LA3 #Morecambe.

"Our engineers are en-route to investigate the cause. More updates will follow once we have them."

These are the affected postcodes:

LA3 3HU, LA3 3RA, LA3 3DQ, LA3 3EP, LA3 3HW, LA3 3HS, LA3 3HT, LA3 3HR, LA3 3HL, LA3 3HN, LA3 2RN, LA3 3HF, LA3 3HQ, LA3 3EB, LA3 3HE, LA3 3HG, LA3 3HH, LA3 3HJ, LA3 3HD, LA3 3HX, LA3 3JA, LA3 3JP, LA3 3HP, LA3 3JF, LA3 3LL, LA3 3HY, LA3 3HZ, LA3 3JB, LA3 3JD, LA3 3JN, LA3 3JE

You can find tips on what to do during a power cut here