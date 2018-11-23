Popworld arrives in Morecambe - take the exclusive video tour here

“All I’m hearing is that Morecambe is on the up.”

Adam Hulme, the new manager of Popworld and The Kings Arms in Morecambe said that Stonegate Pub Company’s £1.2m investment in the business speaks volumes about the future outlook for the town.

Adam Hulme with staff at The Kings Arms in Morecambe

Adam is the former manager of The Crafty Scholar in Lancaster, where he recently won Stonegate’s manager and pub of the year awards.

He said that when the company suggested investing in Morecambe and bringing their Popworld brand to the town, he jumped at the chance.

"I thought it was a great idea," he said.

"I used to have a place in the Lake District in 2004, but Morecambe's reputation back then wasn't great.

The new Popworld in Morecambe

"What I've noticed since being back in Lancaster, what I'm hearing is that Morecambe is on the up, and there's lots of regeneration going on.

"If a company like Stonegate say, ‘we want to invest in Morecambe’, then that definitely means things are going well."

Popworld and The Kings Arms opens this week, with a big launch weekend planned, including a performance from The Cheeky Girls.

The Kings Arms has undergone a major refurbishment, with the former games room upstairs being transformed into a Popworld Nightclub.

The total investment in the building comes to £1.2m.

"We’re seeing the prom so busy, we’ve been speaking to people who run the guest houses, and how they’re really busy, and that trade is staying beyond the end of the season," Adam said.

"There are big stores coming, and bigger pub companies, and with talk of the Eden Project, all this says that the whole area is on the up.

"The night time economy is doing really well and people are staying longer. We’re really excited about the future."

Popworld and The Kings Arms, in Marine Road East, employs 25 staff.