Poppy record set as appeal raises £30k in Morecambe and Heysham

A record £30,000 has been raised in Morecambe and Heysham for ex-forces personnel as part of the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal.

Mal Neill took over the Poppy Appeal for the area four years ago, and said that initially he struggled to get enough volunteers to help distribute the boxes in local shops and on stands in supermarkets.

But thanks to Mal’s hard work and the voluntary efforts of recent veterans, 2017 saw an increase in donations of £3,000 on the previous year.

Mal said: “Since the demise of Royal British Legion clubs around the country and the passing of many members due to age, the membership of the Legion is falling annually.

“We are in the process of trying to get people to become members and we are looking at reorganising some form of regular social events for those members. The perception of the British Legion is that you have had to have fought in one of the two world wars to be a member. This is completely untrue. Anyone who wants to be involved in helping out within the Legion can apply to join.”

Mal said that special effort would be made this year to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One. Anyone interested in joining the Legion or volunteering to help during the Poppy Appeal this year can contact Mal on 01524418201.