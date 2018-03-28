Pop star Whigfield to headline Lancaster Pride event

Nineties pop star Whigfield is to appear at this year’s Lancaster Pride.

The free event, organised by Out in the Bay, is to take place around Lancaster city centre on Saturday May 19.

The parade around the one-way system will begin at 11am from Dalton Square, and will be followed by speeches from noon in Dalton Square, including one from the mayor of Lancaster.

Between 12.30pm and 6pm there will be an outdoor concert, featuring several acts.

Headlining on the Saturday evening will be Whigfield, who had her biggest hit in 1994 with Saturday Night.

Lancaster Pride is an LGBT festival organised by Out in the Bay, a local charity providing support to lesbian, gay, disexual and transgender people in the Lancaster area, as well as raising awareness for LGBT issues and campaigns.

The event is sponsored by numerous local, regional and national bodies including Lancaster University, Lancashire Constabulary, Lancashire Fire & Rescue, Morecambe Bay NHS Trust, The Dukes and The Borough.

Volunteers are still needed to help out in various roles on the day. For more information about the event and how you can get involved, go online to www.lancasterpride.co.uk.