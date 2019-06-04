Protest in city square will declare Lancaster a ‘Trump free zone’

A protest against US president Donald Trump’s “divisive, hateful policies” will take place in Lancaster.
The protest will gather in the city’s Dalton Square on Tuesday June 4 at 6pm, and organisers say it will declare Lancaster a “Trump free zone”.
The event has been organised by Stand up to Racism Lancaster and Morecambe, and Morecambe Bay Extinction Rebels.
The group said: “We will be taking to the streets opposing Trump’s racism and attacks on climate justice, migrants’ rights, anti-racism, Women’s rights, LGBT rights, anti-war and trade union rights and many more.
“Theresa May is backing Trump’s toxic politics.
“It is wrong to give him a state visit.
“This is a chance to take a stand against right wing ideas on both sides of the Atlantic.”
The controversial US president is currently in the UK on a three day state visit.
On Monday he met with The Queen and other members of the Royal family.
A protest against the US president in January 2017, also in Dalton Square, attracted around 150 people.